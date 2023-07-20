Teenage suspect arrested in shooting that killed man, wounded another teen at Scene75 in Romeoville

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy from Chicago has been apprehended in a shooting that killed a man and wounded another teen at an entertainment complex in Romeoville.

The shooting happened on Friday, June 24, at the Scene75 Entertainment Center, at 460 S. Weber Rd. in Romeoville. Police at the time said the suspect shot two people – and one of them, a 19-year-old Chicago man, died from his injuries.

The second victim, a 16-year-old also from Chicago, was stabilized.

Scene75 is a massive entertainment complex that features arcade games, go-karts, miniature golf, batting cages, laser tag, mini-bowling, and amusement rides such as a small roller coaster.

Police say the shooting happened following a quarrel in which one individual fired several shots before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Immediately following the shooting, police said they had identified a specific suspect, whom they believed had escaped to a marshy area behind the entertainment complex. But there were no reports of an arrest at the time.

On July 5, the Romeoville Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the 16-year-old suspect. They went on to request the assistance of the U.S. Marshal's Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task force to help find the suspect.

The task force found the suspect in a home in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood, and he was arrested without incident, police said.

The arrest warrant carried first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm charge. The suspect was being held on a bond of $5 million late Thursday.