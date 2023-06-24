Shooting at Scene75 entertainment complex in Romeoville leaves two wounded

Two wounded in shooting at Scene75 in Romeoville

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot Friday night at a busy entertainment complex in southwest suburban Romeoville.

Romeoville police Deputy Chief Christopher Burne said officers were called to the scene at 8:38 p.m., and found two people shot. The suspect fled before police arrived, Burne said.

The shooting happened at the Scene75 Entertainment Center at 460 S. Weber Rd. Scene75 is a massive entertainment complex that features arcade games, go-karts, miniature golf, batting cages, laser tag, mini-bowling, and amusement rides such as a small roller coaster.

As CBS 2's Noel Brennan reported, dispatch reports indicated that one person was taken away in an ambulance with a gunshot to the foot, while another was more seriously injured in the shooting and was in traumatic arrest.

Burne could not confirm the victims' conditions, or whether the shooting happened inside the entertainment complex.

Brennan talked to someone who had been at Scene75 – who said he had been buying a milkshake, and was at a counter paying for it when he heard a gunshot. The man said he ran with a couple of workers into a supply closet – where they hid.

The man said he was in the supply closet for some time, before he and the other people hiding left Scene75 and went to their cars.

Burne said police have identified a specific suspect and know what he is wearing. Police believe they have the suspect contained to a marshy area behind the entertainment complex.

The marshy area is surrounded by residential areas, and nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place until police verify whether he is still in the area. The residents were contacted by through reverse 911 calls, Burne said.

Police are also reviewing surveillance video from the scene, Burne said.

Police vehicles, fire trucks, and ambulances were all staged en masse in the parking lot of Scene75 for hours after the shooting.

A large Walmart store is also located nearby. Some customers said the Walmart also closed their doors after the shooting, because of the active incident taking place.