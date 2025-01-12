Teen struck, killed by train in Northwest Indiana

CHESTERTON, Ind. (CBS) -- A teen was struck and killed by a train early Sunday morning in Chesterton, Indiana.

At 2:05 a.m., Norfolk Southern reported to Chesterton police that an eastbound Canadian Pacific Kansas City train hit the 15-year-old on the tracks near the North 8th Street grade crossing.

Responding officers found the victim dead. The victim was identified as a freshman at Chesterton High School, but the victim's name and gender were not specified.

Duneland School Corporation administrators have been notified, and grief counselors will be available, police said.

No further information was released Sunday night.