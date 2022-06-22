Teen shot through window inside home in West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is seriously wounded after being struck by gunfire through a window while inside a home in West Chatham overnight.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, in the 8000 block of South Harvard.

Chicago police say the 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

No one is in custody. Area two detectives are investigating.