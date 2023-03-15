Teen was shot, killed while trying to shield nieces and nephews, sister says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen was shot and killed this week in front of his younger nieces and nephews – including a 1-year-old and a 9-year-old.

The family of 18-year-old Robert Santos says he tried protecting them while they were driving in a car when shots rang out Monday. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down with Santos' family on Tuesday.

Santos is described as a teen who loved his family. His sister says she picked him up from school – and a short time later, a single shot came flying through the car.

"He did protect my kids," said Santos' sister, Angela. "He took care of us until the very end."

In his final moments, Santos is being honored and remembered for shielding his nieces and nephews from the gunfire near 58th Street and Western Avenue in Gage Park Monday afternoon.

Angela was driving, and her 16-, 6-, and 1-year-old kids were in the car along with Santos.

"It was a car full of kids," Angela said. "We picked him up first and were going to the laundromat."

We spoke with Angela at New Beginnings Church. She says Santos got in the back seat after school.

Angela, who asked us not to use her last name, drove less than a mile before the shot busted through the car.

"A car came flying past us, and it sounded like they threw something at the window - and Robert's like, 'I'm hit,'" she said. "It did hit like the metal part of the car, and one shot only - and it hit him in his back, and he died."

Angela rushed her brother to the closest hospital, but he did not make it.

"I blame myself because I didn't get their fast enough," she said.

So far, police have not made any arrests. Angela believes her brother was set up by someone he knew.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.