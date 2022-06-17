Watch CBS News
Teen shot, killed inside residence in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is dead after being struck by gunfire in West Englewood Friday afternoon. 

Police said around 3:45 p.m., the victim fired a handgun inside a residence in the 5600 block of South Wolcott.  

The victim was struck in the back of his right ear, according to police. 

He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital and was pronounced dead.  

No further information was immediately available. 

