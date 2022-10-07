Teen shot, killed on Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is dead after being struck in a drive-by shooting on busy Ashland Avenue in Back of the Yards Thursday night.

At 9:06 p.m., the 18-year-old man was walking outside in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him, according to witnesses.

The victim as struck once in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.