Teen shot in Walgreens parking lot in Edgewater

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is shot in the Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 12:50 p.m., the victim was in the Walgreens parking lot, located at 6121 N. Broadway, when a group of unknown offenders approached the victim.

One of the offenders produced a firearm and fired shots, according to police.

The victim was struck in the back and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

First published on August 10, 2022 / 2:34 PM

