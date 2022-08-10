Teen shot in Walgreens parking lot in Edgewater
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is shot in the Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police said around 12:50 p.m., the victim was in the Walgreens parking lot, located at 6121 N. Broadway, when a group of unknown offenders approached the victim.
One of the offenders produced a firearm and fired shots, according to police.
The victim was struck in the back and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
