Teen shot in Walgreens parking lot in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is shot in the Edgewater neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said around 12:50 p.m., the victim was in the Walgreens parking lot, located at 6121 N. Broadway, when a group of unknown offenders approached the victim.

One of the offenders produced a firearm and fired shots, according to police.

The victim was struck in the back and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.