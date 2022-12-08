Boy, 17, shot in both legs while walking in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is shot while in the West Englewood neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect approached and fired multiple shots.

The teen was shot four times, twice in each thigh, and was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area one detectives are investigating.