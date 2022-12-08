Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 17, shot in both legs while walking in West Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is shot while in the West Englewood neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m.

Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect approached and fired multiple shots.

The teen was shot four times, twice in each thigh, and was transported to Comers Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area one detectives are investigating.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 7:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.