Teen shoots 41-year-old man on Chicago's Far South Side

By Alex Ortiz

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man allegedly shot and seriously injured a 41-year-old man after a verbal altercation Friday afternoon on Chicago's Far South Side.

Chicago police said the quarrel in the 13700 block of South Leyden Avenue turned physical, and the teen produced a gun and shot the 41-year-old man in the chest.

The shooter fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the shooting. Area detectives are investigating.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 2:28 PM CST

