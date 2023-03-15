Watch CBS News
Boy, 14, seriously hurt in South Side drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot on the city's South Side Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of West 74th Street around 11:31 a.m.

Chicago police say the teen was standing outside when a car with an unknown number of occupants drove by and fired shots in his direction.

The victim was shot in the leg and stomach and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests were made.

Area One detectives are investigating. 

