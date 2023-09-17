Teen, man stabbed during fight in River North, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were hurt after being stabbed during a fight in River North Sunday morning.
Chicago police said around 12:20 a.m., the victims were on a sidewalk, in the 300 block of North State Street, when a witness said they began arguing with a group of males.
The argument turned physical in which the 19-year-old was stabbed in the back and the 15-year-old suffered a laceration to the torso.
The victims were transported by fire crews to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.
No arrests were made.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
