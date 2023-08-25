Father mourns 15-year-old killed by truck wheel on I-80; "He's always Baby Boy, Junior"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A freak accident sent a semi-trailer truck's rim and tire flying along Interstate 80 earlier this month, and the wheel landed on top of a 15-year-old boy helping his father change their own tire.

William Jason Lamont Bell Jr. later died from his injuries. Only on 2, his father spoke to Jermont Terry about the accident, and what's getting the family through their loss.

"He wore his heart in his face," William Sr. said.

A father reflected over memories as he deals with the indescribable loss of his 15-year-old son.

"He's always Baby Boy, Junior," William Sr. said. "He was always a face of contentment, and a face just of gladness."

William Sr. will forever remember his son as a kind soul.

"He had kind of like a smirkish smile," he said.

Last week, as the family headed to Kentucky for a road trip, their vehicle blew a tire along I-80 in Northwest Indiana. Dad got out to change the tire, and William Jr. followed.

"Without having to ask him, 'I want to help.' He wanted to help," William Sr. said.

Yet, while fixing the flat, a passing semi-truck lost its own tire, and the loose tire and rim and its weight came flying toward William Jr.

William Sr. didn't realize in that moment what had happened.

"I did not. It happened all too fast," he said.

When dad looked up, he saw his son lying on pavement of the highway with serious injuries.

"It is only by the grace of God that I can sit here," he said.

The father is relying on his faith. William Jr. passed away after days on life support, while this father's heart still aches.

"It's being sustained by the power of the Holy Spirit," William Sr. said.

The entire family witnessed the horrific incident.

"Losing my son was tragic," William Sr. said. "He is in a much, much better place that we're trying to get to," William Sr. said.

The family faith has led them to believe they will see William Jr. again, but until then they have solace knowing his heart still beats, thanks to organ donation.

"If he were still alive, if he was able to give of himself, he would still be giving of himself, and what better way to give than to give parts of you?" William Sr. said.