15-year-old killed in freak accident on I-80 A freak accident sent a semi-trailer truck's rim and tire flying along Interstate 80 earlier this month, and the wheel landed on top of a 15-year-old boy helping his father change their own tire. William Jason Lamont Bell Jr. later died from his injuries. Only on 2, his father spoke to Jermont Terry about the accident, and what's getting the family through their loss.