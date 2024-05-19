Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen killed, 4 others hurt in Chicago West Side crash

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Crash on Chicago's West Side leaves teen dead, 4 others hurt
Crash on Chicago's West Side leaves teen dead, 4 others hurt 00:42

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager is dead, and four other people were hurt following a crash in the Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police say around 11 p.m. Saturday, a red SUV was speeding and ran a red light in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street.

The SUV was hit by a silver car before it hit a pole. The driver of the silver car stayed at the scene.

Five passengers in the red SUV were all taken to local hospitals.

A girl, 14, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she died. A boy, also 14, was last listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. The other three passengers have minor injuries.

Major Accidents Unit was investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 19, 2024 / 6:46 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.