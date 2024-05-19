Teen killed, 4 others hurt in Chicago West Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenager is dead, and four other people were hurt following a crash in the Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday night.

Chicago police say around 11 p.m. Saturday, a red SUV was speeding and ran a red light in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street.

The SUV was hit by a silver car before it hit a pole. The driver of the silver car stayed at the scene.

Five passengers in the red SUV were all taken to local hospitals.

A girl, 14, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she died. A boy, also 14, was last listed in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. The other three passengers have minor injuries.

Major Accidents Unit was investigating.