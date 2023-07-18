Hinsdale community unites after teen critically hurt when Jeep crashes into sub shop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is fighting for his life after he was hit by a Jeep that slammed into a restaurant in west suburban Hinsdale.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with the boy's priest. The crash has been devastating for the Hinsdale community, and St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Parish where the teenage victim and his family attend church.

"My heart just cries out for this family, who are in agony right now going through this," said Father Burke Masters on his way to Comer Children's Hospital to extend his support to the 14-year-old boy who was critically injured when a Jeep crashed into Fontano Subs & Deli in Hinsdale on Monday afternoon. "It's been a shock for me, personally, because I know this young man. I know the family well."

That feeling of sadness has rippled through the Hinsdale community.

"Everybody has just come together to support this family. Last night, we gathered together at 7 o'clock. About 200 people showed up to pray the rosary," Masters said.

Five people were hurt in the crash. The 14-year-old was hit and was left in critical condition.

The sub shop owner said the teen ended up on the hood of the Jeep, before falling under the vehicle. The boy was flown to Comer Children's Hospital.

"It really, it hits you in the gut when such a young, vibrant person this happens to, and such a great young man," Masters said.

One customer was treated on the scene and released. Three others were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Piles of bricks remained inside Fontano Subs & Deli on Tuesday afternoon. Masters said it's a reminder of how quickly life can change.

"Just value every minute they have. Sometimes things like this, it puts things into perspective, in how life can change in a matter of seconds," Masters said.