Teen in critical condition after being shot in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is in critical condition after being shot Monday evening in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

The male victim, 18, was inside a vehicle in the 2100 block of N. Natchez Avenue a little after 7:30 p.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Loyola Hospital initially in critical condition.

No offenders are in custody related to the shooting and area detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details on the incident.