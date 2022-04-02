Watch CBS News

Teen In Critical Condition After Hyde Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenager is in critical condition after he was shot in Chicago's Hyde Park neighorhood Saturday afternoon. 

Chicago police say around 3 p.m. the 16-year-old was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 54th Street when someone shot him in the chest. 

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

