Teen dies after being shot 16 times in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy is found dead in the Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police said around 7:49 a.m., officers found the boy, believe to be 16 years of age, unresponsive, in the 300 block of South Springfield, with 16 gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.  

First published on October 8, 2022 / 11:08 AM

