Teen charged with one of string of carjackings targeting food delivery drivers in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking a food delivery driver at gunpoint in the South Austin neighborhood in October.

Police said the boy was arrested by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Wednesday in Little Village, after he was identified as one of the people who carjacked a 42-year-old man at gunpoint while the victim was delivering food in the 1000 block of North Menard Avenue on Oct. 12, 2021.

The boy is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Police have said at least three times in October, food delivery drivers were robbed after someone called to have food delivered in the same block.

The carjackings happened:

On Oct. 8, around 11:30 p.m.

On Oct. 12, around 2 a.m.

On Oct. 23, around 8:30 p.m.

In each carjacking, someone called to order food to 1051 N. Menard Av., and when the delivery driver arrived, they were robbed and carjacked.

It was not immediately clear if the teen charged in the Oct. 12 carjacking would be charged in any of the other cases, or if there have been any other arrests or charges in those carjackings.