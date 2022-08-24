Teen charged with armed robbery in West Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged after robbing a retail store in West Loop Tuesday.
The teen is charged with one felony count of robbery – armed with a firearm.
He was identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a firearm.
The teen was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park.
He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.