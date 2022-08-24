Teen charged with armed robbery in West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged after robbing a retail store in West Loop Tuesday.

The teen is charged with one felony count of robbery – armed with a firearm.

He was identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a firearm.

The teen was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Additional information was not immediately available.