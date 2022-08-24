Watch CBS News
Teen charged with armed robbery in West Loop

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged after robbing a retail store in West Loop Tuesday.

The teen is charged with one felony count of robbery – armed with a firearm.

He was identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a firearm.

The teen was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park.  

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Additional information was not immediately available. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 8:26 AM

