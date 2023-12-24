Teen charged with armed robbery, attempted robbery in 3 separate incidents on Chicago train

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was charged after robbing two passengers and attempting to rob another in three separate incidents while on a CTA train last month.

The teen was arrested Saturday by the Bureau of Counter Terrorism Mass Transit Unit, in the 3600 block of West Fillmore Street. He was charged with four felony counts including armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated robbery with the indication of a firearm, attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and criminal sexual abuse.

Authorities say he was identified as one of the offenders who took property from a 29-year-old woman while inside a train, in the 400 block of South Western Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 25.

The teen was also charged in connection to an armed robbery of a 27-year-old man the next day around 5 p.m. on a train in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue and an attempted robbery of a 19-year-old man around 12:30 a.m. that morning on a train in the 500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is scheduled to appear at a juvenile detention hearing on Sunday.

No further information was immediately available.