Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged with 2022 shooting of man in West Garfield Park

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with shooting a man in the West Garfield Park neighborhood back in August.

Chicago police say the teen was arrested Wednesday, in the 0-100 block of Plaza Drive in Woodridge, Illinois.

He was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously wounded the victim, 34, in the 4000 block of West Madison Street on Aug. 30 just before 7 p.m.

The teen is charged with one count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 12:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.