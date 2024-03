Teen charged in multiple counts of armed robberies in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teenage boy was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery at retail stores across Chicago.

Police said the teen was one of the offenders who robbed businesses at numerous locations between January 19 and February 8.

He was arrested on Monday in the West Ridge neighborhood and faces a total of nine felony charges.