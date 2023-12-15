Teen charged in two separate robberies on CTA Blue Line train on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged in connection to two separate robberies that happened a day apart on a CTA Blue Line train in East Garfield Park last month.

The 17-year-old was arrested by the Mass Transit Unit on Thursday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of aggravated robbery with indication of a firearm.

Police say he was identified as one of the offenders who, on Nov. 26, participated in the armed robbery of a 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman on the train, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Ave.

The offender is also charged in connection to the robbery of a 23-year-old woman that occurred on Nov. 25, on the same line.

The offender was placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly.

No additional information was immediately available.