Teen charged in two separate robberies on CTA Blue Line train on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged in connection to two separate robberies that happened a day apart on a CTA Blue Line train in East Garfield Park last month.

The 17-year-old was arrested by the Mass Transit Unit on Thursday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue. He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of aggravated robbery with indication of a firearm.

Police say he was identified as one of the offenders who, on Nov. 26, participated in the armed robbery of a 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman on the train, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Ave.

The offender is also charged in connection to the robbery of a 23-year-old woman that occurred on Nov. 25, on the same line.

The offender was placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly.

No additional information was immediately available.   

First published on December 15, 2023 / 9:29 AM CST

