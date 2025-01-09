Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago teen charged in DUI crash that left 1 dead, another seriously hurt in Oak Lawn

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence in a crash Tuesday that left another driver dead and a juvenile passenger hurt in Oak Lawn.

Peter Swenson, 19, of Chicago, was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, and driving under the influence, causing death.

Oak Lawn police said that just after 3 a.m., officers responded to the crash at Southwest Highway and Cicero Avenue. 

A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Southwest Highway and hit another traveling southbound on Cicero, police said.

The impact sent the vehicle that was hit into a vacant storefront. The striking vehicle came to a rest on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Paramedics took occupants in both vehicles to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the struck vehicle later died at the hospital. Their passenger, only described as a juvenile, suffered serious injuries.

Swenson is said to be taken to the Bridgeview Courthouse on Thursday for a detention hearing. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.