Chicago teen charged in DUI crash that left 1 dead, another seriously hurt in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence in a crash Tuesday that left another driver dead and a juvenile passenger hurt in Oak Lawn.

Peter Swenson, 19, of Chicago, was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated driving under the influence, and driving under the influence, causing death.

Oak Lawn police said that just after 3 a.m., officers responded to the crash at Southwest Highway and Cicero Avenue.

A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Southwest Highway and hit another traveling southbound on Cicero, police said.

The impact sent the vehicle that was hit into a vacant storefront. The striking vehicle came to a rest on the southwest corner of the intersection.

Paramedics took occupants in both vehicles to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the struck vehicle later died at the hospital. Their passenger, only described as a juvenile, suffered serious injuries.

Swenson is said to be taken to the Bridgeview Courthouse on Thursday for a detention hearing.