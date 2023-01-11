Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged with carjacking woman on Near West Side in September

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a woman on the city's Near West Side back in September.

The teen was arrested by members of the Area Three Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Monday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

Police said the suspect was identified as the person who, on Sept. 24, carjacked a woman, 35, while armed with a dangerous weapon, in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon. 

No additional information was immediately available.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 9:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.