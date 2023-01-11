Teen charged with carjacking woman on Near West Side in September

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a woman on the city's Near West Side back in September.

The teen was arrested by members of the Area Three Vehicular Hijacking Task Force on Monday, in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue.

Police said the suspect was identified as the person who, on Sept. 24, carjacked a woman, 35, while armed with a dangerous weapon, in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.

No additional information was immediately available.