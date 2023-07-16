Teen charged with carjacking 62-year-old woman in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged after carjacking a 62-year-old woman in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police arrested the 17-year-old around 1:32 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Indiana Avenue.

He was identified as the suspect who took a vehicle from the victim at gunpoint, in the 1500 block of West 47th Street moments earlier.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was available.