Teen charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery on the city's Southwest Side back in December.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted armed robbery.

The teen was identified as one of the offenders who took belongings at gunpoint from a 52-year-old man on Dec. 28, in the 2700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Little Village. He also participated in the attempted robbery of a 34-year-old man in the 4400 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park on the same day.

The boy was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was available.