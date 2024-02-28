Watch CBS News
Teen charged with December armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest, Near West Sides

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged in connection to multiple armed robberies on the city's Northwest and Near West Sides back in December.  

The 15-year-old was arrested in the 1100 block of South Hamilton Avenue on Tuesday. He was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of attempted armed robbery.  

Police said the teen was identified as one of the offenders who participated in multiple robberies, as well as an attempted armed robbery, on December 13, 2023, at the following locations:

  • 300 block of North Ada Street around 11:30 a.m.; 26-year-old man.
  • 1700 block of West Fulton Street around 6:20 p.m.; 28-year-old man.
  • 1400 block of West Ohio Street around 9:25 p.m.; a 42-year-old woman and 45-year-old man.
  • 1300 block of West Fulton Street around 11:32 p.m.; 26-year-old man.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was immediately available.

First published on February 28, 2024 / 10:51 AM CST

