Chicago Taylor Swift fans gather to celebrate, listen to her newest album

CHICAGO (CBS) – Taylor Swift fans have waited more than a "Fortnight" for her new album.

The QR code in River North revealed that would be the first single off the project, but now that "The Tortured Poets Department" is out, Swift had another surprise for fans: a double album.

So, what did Chicago Swifties think? CBS 2 found they're streaming it at record levels.

Swift was covert about the contents of her new album until it dropped overnight. Her fans wasted no time once the doors opened on "The Tortured Poets Department."

"I'll definitely be listening all day," said fan Hailey Higgins.

And now, they're "Down Bad."

"I loved how honest she was with this album," said fellow fan Jessica Ras.

Sydney Wagner and Keegan Towie said the album "was incredible."

For release day, many fans came to the massive QR advertisement Swift put up earlier this week with links to surprises during the rollout.

But the biggest surprise for Swifties was the double album, with 31 songs and a more than two-hour runtime.

"I haven't fully listened through all of that yet because responsibilities, but best believe it will be on repeat tonight," Ras said.

The block of River North featuring the QR code has become a united spot for Swifties and a listening party of new and old hits courtesy of some tenants from the building that display her signage.

"That is what I love about Taylor Swift and her music," said Zul Kapadia. "It brings people together and we can enjoy it together."

The Swifties CBS 2 spoke with also said they have plans for listening parties at home.

"We decorate out the whole apartment," said Swiftie Laurel Coury. "It's a little extra, but Taylor says to embrace the cringe so why not?"

And around town, since Towie travelled to Chicago from Omaha to experience the album release with Wagner, her best friend.

"It's a whole weekend event for us," they said.

So will the QR code have any more surprises behind it? Swifties were told to expect the new music video off the album to be released Friday at 7 p.m.