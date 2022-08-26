Tavern on Rush, Gold Coast standby since 1998, to go out of business at start of New Year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast announced Thursday that it will be going out of business at the start of the New Year.

The upscale steakhouse at 1031 N. Rush St. said will close for good on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. New Year's Eve will be the last day of business.

After nearly 25 years in the Gold Coast, Tavern on Rush will be closing its doors for good after this year on Sunday, January 1, 2023. The closure is strictly due to the end of our lease agreement with the landlord. For the full press release click here: https://t.co/lrBwgOYVIs pic.twitter.com/8jEmsPbb8c — Tavern on Rush (@TavernOnRush) August 25, 2022

"We owe our decades of success to our loyal customers and hardworking staff, many of whom have been with Tavern on Rush since its inception in April of 1998," staff wrote in a social media post. "Chicagoans are invited to dine with us in the coming months to celebrate and say goodbye to the Tavern family."

Tavern on Rush is part of the Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants group – which calls it "a hot spot for locals and visitors alike."

Tavern on Rush noted that has been featured annually in the U.S. Top 100 Independent Restaurants List.

The closure is strictly the result of the end of the restaurant's lease for the space, the social media post said.