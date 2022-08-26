Watch CBS News
Local News

Tavern on Rush, Gold Coast standby since 1998, to go out of business at start of New Year

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast announced Thursday that it will be going out of business at the start of the New Year.

The upscale steakhouse at 1031 N. Rush St. said will close for good on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. New Year's Eve will be the last day of business.

"We owe our decades of success to our loyal customers and hardworking staff, many of whom have been with Tavern on Rush since its inception in April of 1998," staff wrote in a social media post. "Chicagoans are invited to dine with us in the coming months to celebrate and say goodbye to the Tavern family."

Tavern on Rush is part of the Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants group – which calls it "a hot spot for locals and visitors alike."

Tavern on Rush noted that has been featured annually in the U.S. Top 100 Independent Restaurants List.

The closure is strictly the result of the end of the restaurant's lease for the space, the social media post said.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 7:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.