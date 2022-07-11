Taste of Chicago organizers feed people at homeless shelters across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Taste of Chicago organizers made sure no one went hungry this weekend. Sunday the festival set up a designated area to give free food to people living at homeless shelters across the city.

The event was a collaboration with the organization Taste for the Homeless, which has dedicated itself to feeding people in need across Chicago.

Founder Michael Airhard said this is something he wanted to do for years after attending Taste years ago and seeing vendors throwing away food in front of people who had nothing to eat.

Chance the Rapper's organization Social Works also helped organize the event. They hope to make it even bigger next year.