City announces full Taste of Chicago music, food lineup
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Taste of Chicago will once again showcase the city's diversity when it returns to Grant Park near Buckingham Fountain next month.
The event is free admission. No tickets will be sold, and there will be no seating.
All schedules are subject to change.
Music
Here is the Taste Main Stage schedule:
Friday, September 8
DJ for the evening: Selah Say
- 5 p.m. - Slique Jay Adams and Mamii
- 6 p.m. - Meagan McNeal
- 7 p.m. - Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50, featuring Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick
Saturday, September 9
DJ for the evening: DJ Janesita
- 5 p.m. - ÉSSO
- 6 p.m. - Lupita Infante with Mariachi Sirenas
- 7 p.m. - Proyecto Uno
Food Vendors
Here is a list of the food vendors announced:
- African Food Palace
- Arun's Thai Restaurant
- Badou Senegalese Cuisine
- Banato
- Billy Goat Tavern
- BJ's Market & Bakery
- Chicago Eats
- Chicago's Doghouse
- Churro Factory (Xurro)
- Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company
- Connie's Pizza
- Cumin Club Indian Kitchen
- Doom Street Eats
- Esperanza
- Frannie's Café
- Gaby's Funnel Cakes
- Healthy Substance Kitchen
- JJ Thai Street Food
- Josephine's Cooking
- LC Pho Restaurant
- Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
- Mr. E Chef Catering
- Pies of London
- Porkchop
- Prime Tacos
- Robinson No. 1 Ribs
- Sapori Trattoria
- Seoul Taco Chicago
- Tacotlan
- Tandoor Char House
- The Eli's Cheesecake Company
- The Original Rainbow Cone
- The Sole Ingredient Catering
- Yum Dum
- Yvolina's Tamales
Other activities
Chicago SummerDance Schedule:
Friday, September 8
- 11 a.m. - DJ and Open Dancing
- 12 p.m. - Line Dancing / Fre2Dance
- 1 p.m. - Peruvian Folk Dance / Center of Peruvian Arts
- 2 p.m. - Balboa (Swing) / Desiree Roffers
- 3 p.m. - Reggaeton / Latin Street
- 4 p.m. - DJ and Open Dancing
Saturday, September 9
- 1 p.m. - Salsa / Latin Rhythms
- 2 p.m. - Country Two-Step / Second City Country Dance Association
- 3 p.m. - Zouk / Urbanity Dance Chicago
- 4 p.m. - Dabke / Phaedra Darwish
