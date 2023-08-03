City announces full Taste of Chicago music, food lineup

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Taste of Chicago will once again showcase the city's diversity when it returns to Grant Park near Buckingham Fountain next month.

The event is free admission. No tickets will be sold, and there will be no seating.

All schedules are subject to change.

Music

Here is the Taste Main Stage schedule:

Friday, September 8

DJ for the evening: Selah Say

5 p.m. - Slique Jay Adams and Mamii

6 p.m. - Meagan McNeal

7 p.m. - Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50, featuring Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick

Saturday, September 9

DJ for the evening: DJ Janesita

5 p.m. - ÉSSO

6 p.m. - Lupita Infante with Mariachi Sirenas

7 p.m. - Proyecto Uno

Food Vendors

Here is a list of the food vendors announced:

African Food Palace

Arun's Thai Restaurant

Badou Senegalese Cuisine

Banato

Billy Goat Tavern

BJ's Market & Bakery

Chicago Eats

Chicago's Doghouse

Churro Factory (Xurro)

Classic Cobbler Baked Goods Company

Connie's Pizza

Cumin Club Indian Kitchen

Doom Street Eats

Esperanza

Frannie's Café

Gaby's Funnel Cakes

Healthy Substance Kitchen

JJ Thai Street Food

Josephine's Cooking

LC Pho Restaurant

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Mr. E Chef Catering

Pies of London

Porkchop

Prime Tacos

Robinson No. 1 Ribs

Sapori Trattoria

Seoul Taco Chicago

Tacotlan

Tandoor Char House

The Eli's Cheesecake Company

The Original Rainbow Cone

The Sole Ingredient Catering

Yum Dum

Yvolina's Tamales

Other activities

Chicago SummerDance Schedule:

Friday, September 8

11 a.m. - DJ and Open Dancing

12 p.m. - Line Dancing / Fre2Dance

1 p.m. - Peruvian Folk Dance / Center of Peruvian Arts

2 p.m. - Balboa (Swing) / Desiree Roffers

3 p.m. - Reggaeton / Latin Street

4 p.m. - DJ and Open Dancing

Saturday, September 9

1 p.m. - Salsa / Latin Rhythms

2 p.m. - Country Two-Step / Second City Country Dance Association

3 p.m. - Zouk / Urbanity Dance Chicago

4 p.m. - Dabke / Phaedra Darwish