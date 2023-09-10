Taste of Chicago attendance is up, organizers say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The second day of Taste of Chicago saw crowds growing throughout the day. But the event has scaled back from peak attendance of 3.6 million people in 1999. Organizers did not have an exact number but did say that attendance is up.

They told CBS 2's Sara Machi that 70% of the success is reliant on something they can't control -- the weather. Therefore, they forecast another big turnout for Sunday.

Organizers say they've heard from a lot of attendees that the schedule change worked out to their advantage. They pushed the event from its traditional Fourth of July time slot to accommodate this year's Nascar event.

CBS 2 asked organizers if they've gotten any feedback from vendors about sales, but they said lines are long at the entrances, and the vendors expect to keep up the pace Sunday.

"And a truly Chicago day as well," said Taste of Chicago Manager Neal Heitz. "Sunday we have got the Bears versus Pack at home. Taste of Chicago going on. Lit Fest. I mean, how much more in Chicago can you get? You should walk up to them and ask them how they are doing because they will say, 'We don't have time to talk.' That's how you know they're doing OK. If you have too much time to talk, it's a whole different story."

Experts had some pro tips for those who plan on attending Sunday. Attendees can bring food storage containers into the event, load up, and take home some of the extras they want to try. And the shortest lines are typically at the entrance on Balboa.