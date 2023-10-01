Target store in downtown Chicago reopening after fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Target store will reopen after a fire broke out inside on Thursday.
The store located at State and Madison in the Loop is expected to reopen Sunday morning.
A video posted online by a customer showed dark smoke billowing through the store.
The fire happened on the second floor, and sprinklers put out the flames.
A Target spokesperson told CBS 2 that customers were evacuated and nobody was hurt.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
