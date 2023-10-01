Watch CBS News
Target store in downtown Chicago reopening after fire

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Target store will reopen after a fire broke out inside on Thursday.

The store located at State and Madison in the Loop is expected to reopen Sunday morning.

A video posted online by a customer showed dark smoke billowing through the store.

The fire happened on the second floor, and sprinklers put out the flames.

A Target spokesperson told CBS 2 that customers were evacuated and nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

First published on October 1, 2023 / 8:20 AM

