Fire breaks out at downtown Chicago Target store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fire broke out Thursday evening at the Target store at State and Madison streets downtown.

There was a large response from emergency crews, and the store at 1 S. State St. was evacuated.

We are told it was small fire on the second floor of the store, and sprinklers in the building extinguished it.

The cause of the fire was under investigation late Thursday.

The State and Madison Target store, sometimes now called "Goth Target," occupies the first two floors of the Sullivan Center – one of several prominent Chicago buildings designed by iconic architect Louis Sullivan, who served as a mentor to Frank Lloyd Wright.

It was completed in 1899, though additions were built in later years.

Carson Pirie Scott & Co. operated a flagship store in the building from 1904 until 2006 – and it was known for many years as the Carso, Pirie, Scott and Company Building.