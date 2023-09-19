2 who got sick with salmonella sue Avondale taqueria

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people who got sick due to a salmonella outbreak linked to an Avondale taqueria filed lawsuits against the restaurant.

Carnicerias Guanajuato shut down its taqueria earlier this month. Since then, 30 people have reported getting salmonella, and 10 were hospitalized.

Inside, the Chicago Department of Public Health found raw beef and eggs stored above ready-to-eat lettuce and other food safety issues.

Two of those hospitalized hired a food-borne illness attorney based in Seattle.

"Either you have a very invasive form of salmonella, which I have a tendency to believe that that's the situation, but I think it also is that you may well see that this is the tip of the iceberg of people getting sick," said attorney Bill Marler.

Marler added his clients are suing the taqueria for damages.

One of the affected customers is still in the hospital on a ventilator and on dialysis.