Salmonella outbreak at Avondale taqueria sickens 20, hospitalizes 10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least 20 people got sick, and 10 were hospitalized after contracting salmonella from food at a taqueria in Avondale.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said the outbreak was linked to food from Carnicerias Guanajuato, 3140 N. California Ave.

The taqueria has been closed since Sept. 8, and CDPH said the owners are cooperating with an investigation into the specific source of the infections.

Anyone who has eaten any prepared food from Carnicerias Guanajuato's taqueria or the prepared food section of the grocery store since Aug. 29 might have been exposed to salmonella.

CDPH records show the taqueria was inspected on Sept. 8 due to suspected food poisoning, and inspectors found raw beef and raw shelled eggs were being stored above ready-to-eat sliced lettuce inside a prep cooler in the restaurant.

The restaurant was issued a citation for improper food storage and was instructed to properly store raw foods to avoid cross-contamination with prepared foods.

Other issues found in the restaurant included:

Mineral deposits and soil buildup on an ice machine.

Sliced tomatoes stored at improper temperatures in a prep cooler, resulting in another citation.

Coolers missing conspicuously placed thermometers.

Cutting boards with deep seams and stains in the prep/cooking area.

"CDPH performed an environmental assessment of the grocery store and provided guidance on safe food handling practices and environmental cleaning to prevent further spread of disease," the department said in a statement.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. CDPH said symptoms typically last four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment with antibiotics. For more information on salmonella, visit www.cdc.gov/salmonella.

CDPH said anyone who suffered symptoms of salmonella after eating food from Carnicerias Guanajuato should contact them at outbreak@cityofchicago.org to file a suspected food poisoning complaint.