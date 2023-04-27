CBS 2's Tamott Wolverton gives Lyons Township teens a 'push up challenge'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a "behind the scenes moment" from CBS 2 news.

It happened on Wednesday when CBS 2 was using a trolley to help the United Way collect food for the needy.

While standing around at Lyons Township High School, CBS 2 photographer Tamott Wolverton had an idea. He challenged some of the boys to a push-up challenge and they agreed.

The boy on the left gives up first, then you see the other two slowing down, but 51-year-old Tamott just kept going. What inspired him?

"When I see young kids and anyone under 50 with no gray, I was just challenging them to drop down and do 50," Wolverton said. I've always wanted to stay fit.

Wolverton said he doesn't run as much as he used to, but walks four to five miles a day.