Sycamore High School reports positive monkeypox case

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sycamore High School reported an individual there has tested positive for monkeypox.

District 427 said in a news release it was notified of the case by the DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday, but did not specify if the person who tested positive was a student or staff member.

Monkeypox is a disease that can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash. Human-to-human transmission of the virus occurs by direct contact with lesions or infected body fluids, or from exposure to respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact. A person is considered infectious until there is full healing of the rash with formation of a fresh layer of skin.

The county health department advised the district to:

Monitor staff and students for the presence of new, unexplained vesicular or pustular lesions.

Contact your local health department immediately to discuss any suspected or confirmed cases of MPV.

Encourage staff and students to stay home if ill.

Practice hand-washing.

Limit sharing of personal items.

Clean and disinfect: Clean surfaces at least once a day to reduce the risk of germs spreading by touching surfaces.

The district recommended all individuals experiencing symptoms undergo testing, which is available through local healthcare providers.

For more information on monkeypox, visit cdc.org.