Watch CBS News
Local News

Sycamore High School reports positive monkeypox case

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sycamore High School reported an individual there has tested positive for monkeypox.

District 427 said in a news release it was notified of the case by the DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday, but did not specify if the person who tested positive was a student or staff member.

Monkeypox is a disease that can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash. Human-to-human transmission of the virus occurs by direct contact with lesions or infected body fluids, or from exposure to respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact. A person is considered infectious until there is full healing of the rash with formation of a fresh layer of skin.

The county health department advised the district to:

  • Monitor staff and students for the presence of new, unexplained vesicular or pustular lesions. 
  • Contact your local health department immediately to discuss any suspected or confirmed cases of MPV. 
  • Encourage staff and students to stay home if ill.
  • Practice hand-washing.  
  • Limit sharing of personal items.
  • Clean and disinfect: Clean surfaces at least once a day to reduce the risk of germs spreading by touching surfaces.

The district recommended all individuals experiencing symptoms undergo testing, which is available through local healthcare providers.

For more information on monkeypox, visit cdc.org.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 7:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.