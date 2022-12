Swissport workers at O'Hare to strike over claims of unsafe conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Swissport cargo workers at O'Hare plan to go on strike Thursday over what they describe as unsafe working conditions.

The 11 a.m. walkout here is part of a nationwide strike in 15 cities.

In a statement, the workers say they have filed official, federal complaints including allegations of mistreatment on the job.