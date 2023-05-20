Watch CBS News
Local News

SWAT called to armed man inside South Shore home; no one in custody

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police called a SWAT team to a residence in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police responded to the scene around 12:38 a.m., in the 7100 block of South South Shore Drive, for a man with a gun inside who refused to leave.

Officials say shortly after 4 a.m. the team made entry and cleared the residence.  

The incident was resolved and no one is in custody.

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on May 20, 2023 / 7:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.