SWAT called to armed man inside South Shore home; no one in custody
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police called a SWAT team to a residence in the South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning.
Police responded to the scene around 12:38 a.m., in the 7100 block of South South Shore Drive, for a man with a gun inside who refused to leave.
Officials say shortly after 4 a.m. the team made entry and cleared the residence.
The incident was resolved and no one is in custody.
No further information was immediately available.
