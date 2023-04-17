SWAT investigating after 20-year-old shot in face, killed in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago SWAT team is investigating after a 20-year-old was killed Sunday in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Around 4:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Arthington, the man was walking westbound when four unknown people walked up to him and shot him in the face, police said.

The attackers ran into a building in the 900 block of South Springfield and SWAT was investigating.

The victim was transported to Mt Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.