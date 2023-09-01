Suspect in custody after firing shots, prompting SWAT response in West Pullman

Suspect in custody, ending SWAT situation in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody following a SWAT response in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.

The incident started around 12:30 a.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street.

Police said officers responded to shots fired and the suspect fled into a nearby residence where he barricaded himself inside. SWAT members later arrived to assist.

No injuries were reported.

None of the officers fired their weapons.

As of 6:28 a.m., the suspect surrendered to authorities and was placed in custody.

Charges are pending.