Suspect in custody after firing shots, prompting SWAT response in West Pullman

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in custody following a SWAT response in the West Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.

The incident started around 12:30 a.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street.

Police said officers responded to shots fired and the suspect fled into a nearby residence where he barricaded himself inside. SWAT members later arrived to assist.

No injuries were reported. 

None of the officers fired their weapons.

As of 6:28 a.m., the suspect surrendered to authorities and was placed in custody.

Charges are pending. 

First published on September 1, 2023 / 6:40 AM

