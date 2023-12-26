Man arrested following SWAT incident at Chicago motel

Man arrested after SWAT situation in West Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is now in custody following a swat situation at a motel on the city's Far North Side.

The manager at the Rodeway Inn, located in the 6000 block of North Lincoln Avenue, said a 49-year-old man who was staying there became violent.

Police say he then barricaded himself in a room.

The situation concluded without incident and the man is being taken to Swedish Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

All streets near the motel have since reopened.