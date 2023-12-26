Man arrested following SWAT incident at Chicago motel
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is now in custody following a swat situation at a motel on the city's Far North Side.
The manager at the Rodeway Inn, located in the 6000 block of North Lincoln Avenue, said a 49-year-old man who was staying there became violent.
Police say he then barricaded himself in a room.
The situation concluded without incident and the man is being taken to Swedish Hospital for a mental health evaluation.
No injuries were reported.
All streets near the motel have since reopened.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.