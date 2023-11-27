Swastikas sprayed on suburban Chicago kosher pizzeria
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A kosher pizzeria in north suburban Skokie was tagged with antisemitic imagery.
The owner of EJ's Pizzeria on Gross Point Road reported swastikas sprayed on the building. Surveillance images show the offender outside on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.
In a Facebook post, the owner said the vandalism is being investigated as a hate crime.
"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by businesses and communities in combating anti-Semitism," the owner said on Facebook. "We will continue to follow developments in the investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Skokie Police department.
