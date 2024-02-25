Watch CBS News
1 hurt after SUV strikes Metra squad car on Chicago expressway

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hurt following a multi-car crash on Interstate 94 Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 1:42 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 at 63rd Street.

A Metra officer stopped to assist with traffic control when a Chevy Tahoe failed to reduce speed and struck the passenger side of the fully marked Metra squad car with stationary lights activated. The Tahoe then struck the driver's side of a Ford Explorer, ISP said.

The driver of the squad car was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

No further information was available.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 9:16 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

