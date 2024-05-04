SUV crashes into entrance of Chicago South Loop restaurant, police say

South Loop restaurant damaged after SUV crashes through entrance, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — An SUV crashed into a South Loop restaurant early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at the Chicago Oyster House at 1933 S. Indiana Ave. just before 3 a.m.



Chicago police say the male driver of a GMC Yukon attempted to make a left turn and swerved into the front entrance of the restaurant, causing extensive damage. The entire SUV was seen in the middle of the dining room.

The owner says the crash happened during a critical time for his restaurant.

"We won't be able to open today or a few days, and it sucks because we, it's been slower this spring. Now we're getting really busy again. We have a bunch of private events booking, and I'm not sure if I can host them with this damage," he said.

No injuries were reported.

So far, no charges or citations have been made against the driver.