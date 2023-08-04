Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV crashes into building, driver flees scene in South Austin

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Driver flees after crashing into building in South Austin
Driver flees after crashing into building in South Austin 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) – Debris littered the street and sidewalk after an SUV crashed into a building in the South Austin neighborhood Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Chicago police say officers responded to a traffic crash and located an unoccupied black SUV that struck the building.

Further investigation revealed an unidentified male fled from the vehicle after the crash.

No further information was available. 

First published on August 4, 2023 / 6:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.