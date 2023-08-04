SUV crashes into building, driver flees scene in South Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) – Debris littered the street and sidewalk after an SUV crashed into a building in the South Austin neighborhood Friday morning.
The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of South Cicero Avenue.
Chicago police say officers responded to a traffic crash and located an unoccupied black SUV that struck the building.
Further investigation revealed an unidentified male fled from the vehicle after the crash.
No further information was available.
