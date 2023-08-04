SUV crashes into building, driver flees scene in South Austin

Driver flees after crashing into building in South Austin

Driver flees after crashing into building in South Austin

Driver flees after crashing into building in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Debris littered the street and sidewalk after an SUV crashed into a building in the South Austin neighborhood Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 400 block of South Cicero Avenue.

Chicago police say officers responded to a traffic crash and located an unoccupied black SUV that struck the building.

Further investigation revealed an unidentified male fled from the vehicle after the crash.

No further information was available.